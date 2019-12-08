close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

3 girls abducted in Kasur

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
December 8, 2019

KASUR: Three girls were abducted in separate incidents here on Saturday. The first incident was reported at Kaly Ottar village in Khudian police limits where accused Rashid along with his accomplices allegedly abducted Sameera, d/o Ramzan.

Unknown accused abducted Amina, d/o Arif Ali, when she was going to her school at Kolhana Singhwala village in Changa Manga police limits. Newlywed Zaiba, d/o Shaukat Shah, was allegedly abducted by accused Nasir at Kainlu village on the second day of her marriage. Police have registered separate cases.

