Wed Dec 11, 2019
December 8, 2019

Three cops suspended

National

December 8, 2019

MUZAFFARGARH: District Police Officer Nadeem Abbas suspended three police officials due to incomplete record at Khangarh police station. DPO Nadeem Abbas paid a surprise visit to the police station and found incomplete record there. He suspended two naib moharars and another police official. He also issued warning to SHO Saleem Jatoi and Moharar Aslam. He stated that strict action would be taken against the police officials for showing lethargy during duty.

