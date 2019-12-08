close
Wed Dec 11, 2019
S
Sabah
December 8, 2019

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan offers Shahbaz Sharif money to sue British journalist

National

S
Sabah
December 8, 2019

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has offered former chief minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif money to pay lawyer’s fee to sue British ‘Daily Mail’ journalist, David Rose, over corruption allegations, if he didn’t have enough for the purpose.

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he advised Pakistan Muslim League-N president to meet the journalist, who had accused the Shahbaz Sharif and his family of laundering quake victims’ aid money and laundering millions of pounds to Britain, and file a suit against him.

The minister alleged that after pushing the country deeper into crisis, Shahbaz was partying in London these days.

