People are talking about—

-- the lethargy of officials who failed to submit documents for accreditation to Pakistani football players and officials for the South Asian Games being held in Nepal. People say this has been a real disappointment and there should be an enquiry as to why this happened. Ample time is given for the purpose of documentation and it is sheer lack of responsible behaviour that submission was delayed, as this was a good opportunity to give the team experience in a competitive environment.

-- the tax imposed on mobile phones and how it is a good step by the government, to stop the smuggling, as unscrupulous persons used to bring them into the country by the hundred. People say some persons object to the tax but those who want to bring in mobile phones as gifts should rethink this method of giving them as a present and instead give a phone bought legally in Pakistan, or then give a gift of cash so the recipient can buy one of his/her own choice.

-- the decision to raise the amount paid by offenders of traffic violations and how it is being welcomed by those who drive keeping traffic laws in mind and obey them. People say only a stiff fine will deter habitual traffic rule violators and those who object to the raise – like one member of the national assembly did on hearing the news – need to rethink their objections as it is a good step by the authority concerned.

-- the decision by the KP government to table a bill limiting the weight of school bags carried by children and how it is a good step which should be implemented all over the country. People say the heavy bags cause back and shoulder troubles especially among very young children who sometimes carry bags that are even difficult for an older person to pick up.

-- the use of loudspeakers for every celebratory occasion and how there is no end to this menace despite there being a law about how and when they can be used. People say those who use loudspeakers give no thought as to how the enhanced noise can disturb others in the neighbourhood, especially the old and the ill, maybe less during the day but mostly during the night hours, while those who suffer are afraid to complain to avoid confrontation.

-- the good news that the building of Odeon cinema will be restored to its original look after heritage lovers objected to it being knocked down. People say it’s about time officialdom recognised that such buildings are treasures that should be preserved, not only for the sake of future generations but because they are tourist attractions. The only problem is that sometimes restoration is not done correctly and ruins heritage buildings, so that aspect should be kept in mind during the process.

-- the complaint by the FBR that some law makers are hindering the increase of tax on tobacco products and how this shows that ‘loyalty’ to those who manufacture them means more to these persons than the health of the general public. People say it is a good decision to increase tax on harmful products rather than food items and those of daily use, so elected representatives of the people should keep that in mind rather than favouring a few. – I.H.