Mian Rashid Rasheed takes lead at Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf

LAHORE: Mian Rashid Rasheed of Lahore Garrison Golf Club finished the day on top of the leaderboard at the 8th Quaid-e-Azam Amateur Golf Championship at the Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course here on Saturday.

Rashid displayed brilliant control and skill as he compiled pars with consistency and avoided any unnecessary strokes. His impressive score of net 67 five under par reflected his measured shot-making.

In the final round on Sunday (today), Rashid is expected to face a challenge from his closest rivals Col Rustam Ali Chatta (Garrison) and Ahmed Fareed (MGC). Both Rustam and Fareed have also been playing good golf and are expected to threaten Rashid’s position on top.

They are three strokes behind Rahid with a score of net 70.

In gross section, Rustam is leading with 73 points. The championship will conclude on Sunday (today). Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood will be the chief guest at the closing ceremony.