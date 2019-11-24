close
Wed Nov 27, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 24, 2019

14,000 litres diesel with smuggled goods worth Rs53m seized

Karachi

The Sindh Rangers in collaboration with Customs officials carried out a joint inspection at the Hub checkpoint along the route leading traffic into Karachi from Quetta, said the spokesman for the paramilitary force on Saturday.

During their inspection, they intercepted a vehicle that led to the recovery of smuggled items worth Rs53 million.

The seized goods were later handed over to the Customs authorities for taking further legal action.

The confiscated goods included 14,000 litres diesel, 280 litres engine oil, 4,273kg betel nuts, 1,150kg Gutka, 1,631 tyres, 3,631 fabric rolls, 611 cloth pieces, 87kg tobacco, 1,189 fabric nits, 1,247 blankets and 980 cigarette packets.

