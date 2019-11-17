Dozens of villagers booked for making police party hostage during raid

FAISALABAD: Rodala police on Saturday booked dozens of villagers for injuring a constable and making hostage a police party which had raided to arrest an accused wanted in a case.

Ghulam Muhammadabad police raided Chak 280/GB to arrest absconder Safdar Ali and others in a case. However, villagers having sticks and batons tried to stop the police from doing so. They also made the police party hostage. During the scuffle, police constable of Ghulam Muhammadabad police Mujahid Ali and a villager Shafqat Hussain were injured. The police have registered a case.

Fair price counters: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Saturday said fare price counters have been established at 23 mega stores.

Talking to reporters, the DC said four model bazaars have been established at different localities in Faisalabad to provide essential commodities to consumers at reduced prices.

He said elaborated arrangements have been made by the district administration to control the price-hike of basic items. He said crackdown was underway on hoarders of daily use items.

He said 44,000 bags of pulses, rice, red chillies had been confiscated from secret godowns of hoarders and profiteers.

The DC said sugar stock of a Utility Store on Millat Road was sealed due to over pricing.

The DC said Rs.1.125 million fine has been imposed on 1,156 profiteers who were charging exorbitant prices from consumers. He said auction process was also being supervised at vegetable market regularly to control the prices of vegetables and fruit.

He said consumers would be protected from the exploitation of price-hike mafia and nobody would be allowed to create difficulties for the general public through price-hike of essential commodities.

CLEANLINESS WEEK: The district administration Saturday chalked out a comprehensive programme to observe a ‘cleanliness week’ in Faisalabad district from November 18 to 24.

The district administration arranged different programmes to make the week a success.

Chairing a meeting, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali said the officers of district administration and other departments, parliamentarians, NGOs and representatives of civil society would participate in the cleanliness week.

The DC said the scope of the week would be expanded across the district and special cleanliness drive would be carried-out at union councils level in the district besides tree plantation.

He said the government departments, hospitals, rural and basic health centres, educational institutions, trader organisations and NGOs would participate in the cleanliness week while different colorful programs would also be held for the attraction and interest of the citizens.

The DC said awareness seminars, walks, rallies, speech declamations and other programs would also be held at schools, colleges and universities levels to promote the culture of cleanliness, tree plantation and environmental protection. He said mass-tree plantation would also be arranged at different parks and public places in connection with cleanliness week.

He asked the citizens to come forward for the success of cleanliness week and take part in cleanliness and tree plantation drive as a national duty.