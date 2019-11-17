Fawad submits privilege motion against Khwaja Asif

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday submitted a privilege motion against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Muhammad Asif for what the mover said his “misrepresentation of truth on the floor of the House, which was tantamount to a breach of the privilege of the entire House.”

The mover said that Khawaja Muhammad Asif in his speech quoted the representatives of the federal government and those of the Punjab government as saying ‘let Nawaz Sharif die’.

“This is a vivid misrepresentation of truth and of the decision of the Honourable Islamabad High Court regarding the interim bail of Nawaz Sharif on medical grounds,” the privilege motion said.

The motion further said that the detailed judgement by the IHC “out rightly negates the statement of Khawaja Asif which he made on the floor of the House and that it is clear breach of the privilege of the entire House.”

The minister requested that statement made by the PML-N leader should be taken up for discussion and may be sent to the Standing Committee on Rules of Procedures for further action.

It may be pointed out here that the PML-N parliamentary secretary, Khawaja Asif, while speaking on a point of order during last session of the House said when the law officer, during hearing of bail application of Nawaz

Sharif, contacted a government personality, he said, “Let Nawaz Sharif Die. It does not make any difference.”