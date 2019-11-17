close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
November 17, 2019

DIO held on corruption charges

National

November 17, 2019

SARGODHA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Saturday arrested District Industry Officer (DIO) over corruption charges and misusing of authority.

Abdul Hameed of Bhakkar submitted to the ACE that District Industry Officer Wasim Arshed received Rs 26,000 from him for an NOC for setting up a business unit. ACE Assistant Director Asghar Ali Gujjar and Judicial Magistrate Rana Muhammad Akhtar raided the office and arrested Wasim Arshed along with bribe money.

