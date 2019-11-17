Promotion of Assistant Accounts Officers of A. G. Sindh Khi Office

KARACHI: Federal Government has promoted the Assistant Accounts Officers namely Burhan Haider Lodhi, Zaheer Ahmad Memon, Hassan Jan Changezi, Fahad Mansuri, Mazhar Hussain Magsi, Israr Ahmed Khan, Zaffar Abbas Unar, Munir Ahmed Shaikh, working in Basic Pay Scale-17 in the office of Accountant General Sindh Karachi to Basic Pay Scale-18 under the recommendation of Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC). All the above mentioned promoted officers have been accorded promotion from 1st September.***