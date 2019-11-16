Siraj urges government to lead freedom convoy towards LoC

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq has asked the PTI government to lead a freedom convoy towards the LoC in support of the besieged Muslims of the Held Kashmir.

“Kashmiris are under siege for more than 100 days. A human disaster has emerged in the IHK due to shortage of food and medicines. The only objective of the freedom convoy should be ensuring supply of food and medicines to the people of the occupied area,” Senator Siraj said while addressing a training session at Mansoora Friday. “If the Pakistani government dare not take some bold steps in support of the Kashmiri brethren and the international community is helpless to even condemn the human rights violations by the Indian forces in the IHK, the under siege people at least deserve to live,” he said, adding the situation in the held region was turning worse with every passing day and the people were starving to death. The proposed freedom convoy, he suggested, should comprise representatives of the UNO, the OIC and international human rights organisations and it should deliver food and medicines to the Kashmiris at the LoC. Siraj termed government’s silence on Kashmir dubious, saying the rulers were intentionally allowing India to solidify its position in the occupied region. “Modi has intensified his plan to change the demographic composition of Held Kashmir and is bent upon converting the Muslim majority into minority,” Siraj warned.

It was not too late to give a befitting reply to India, he said, adding Pakistan could not afford another tragedy similar to the Fall of Dhaka. Kashmir, he said, was a jugular vein and a matter of life and death for the country. Surrendering Kashmir to India would have worst implications for Pakistan both in terms of ideology and economy, he added.