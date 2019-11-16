57 arrested in crackdown on profiteers

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, local management during a crackdown has registered 90 FIRs and arrested 57 profiteers and hoarders for violating price list on Friday.

The local management has established camp offices in different localities where Special Price Magistrates would address customers’ grievances.

The price magistrates have slapped fine of Rs340,500 against profiteers. The price magistrates have done total 885 raids in different areas and found out 222 violations. The local management is registering FIRs under Section of 3/7 against profiteers for looting customers with both hands.

The local management has also increased the numbers of price magistrates to 36 against 16 and given them special powers. The deputy commissioner (DC), Rawalpindi has also raided Rawalpindi/Islamabad Fruit and Vegetable Market and directed special price magistrates to remain present at the time of vegetable and fruit auctions. He has also directed wholesale dealers to maintain prices of vegetable and fruits otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

The deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi has directed to raid privately run cold storages where hoarders hoarded tones of onion, potato, tomato and several other items.

The city district government, Rawalpindi spokesman Shahid Shah told ‘The News’ that they have started crackdown against profiteers and hoarders. “We have taken action against those they were violating price list issued by local management. There is a big price difference gap in government rates and prices that the customers are charged,” he said. He said that all arrested profiteers and hoarders are in police lock up.

He said that deputy commissioner has adopted zero tolerance policy in this issue we will also take action against irresponsible price magistrates. We have deputed four price magistrates here at Rawalpindi/Islamabad Fruit and Vegetable Market to control prices at the time of auction.