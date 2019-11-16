Deadlock between govt, opposition in NA ends

ISLAMABAD: In an exchange of goodwill gesture, the government announced to undo legislative business which saw passage of eleven bills in a day while the opposition withdrew their no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker in the National Assembly here Friday.

“Following series of meetings with the opposition parties in the Speaker’s chamber, we all reached a consensus for smooth functioning of the National Assembly,” Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, who was also part of negotiations with the opposition said. The government agreed to withdraw all eleven bills passed on November 07 when deputy speaker Qasim Suri was in the chair amid protest from the opposition parties. All the bills would be taken up again for passage with consensus or would be referred to the standing committees.

In response, the opposition members, including Khawaja Muhammad Asif and others submitted no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker, the next day on November 08.

As per Article 53 (7)(c), a notice of seven days is required to move the no-confidence motion against the deputy speaker. As such, the no-confidence motion of the opposition was to be taken up by the House on Friday in case of no agreement between two sides.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Azam Khan Swati while giving details of the truce, all the bills to be withdrawn by the government have been divided in four categories. The Category ‘A include Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, 2019, the Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance, 2019, the Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, 2019 and the Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Order (Repeal) Ordinance, 2019. These bills will be withdrawn for passage again with consensus of the opposition members on the day of withdrawal.

The Benami Transaction (Prohibition) (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and The National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will be referred to the standing committees concern on the day of their presentation.

The minister said there would be more discussion on the Medical Tribunal Ordinance, Pakistan Medical Commission Ordinance.These ordinances will be brought with consensus. The Whistleblower Protection and Vigilance Commission Ordinance, 2019, would also be withdrawn and passed after discussion in the House.

The PML-N parliamentary leader, Khawaja Muhammad Asif while speaking on the occasion said the issues have been resolved amicably and with consensus and government would withdraw all bills passed on November 7. In response, he said the opposition has decided to withdraw no confidence motion against the deputy speaker.

Former Speaker Ayaz Sadiq the development would pave way for meaningful debate and legislation in the House. “Such attitude will enhance prestige of the House,” he said. He said there was also need to strengthen standing committees which discuss and okay all the legislation.

Asad Umar of PTI said the government was in majority, but it wanted that the seats of Speaker and Deputy Speaker are not made controversial.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf observed that both sides showed big heart by taking forward the issues with positive thinking. The House offered fateha for the departed souls of those who died due to lightning in Thar.

Meanwhile, the Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan told the House during question hour that a nationwide poverty survey is underway to update the data of Income Support Programme.

He said that this survey is expected to be completed by mid of next year and its data will be shared. He said that the BISP currently reaches out to 5.02 million vulnerable and destitute House across the country to cushion them against income shocks triggered by inflation. He said an amount of 104.6 billion rupees disbursed among the poor families during the last financial year.

Ali Muhammad Khan said a process has been started to bring reforms in the civil services and public sector departments.

Parliamentary Secretary for Climate Change Rukhsana Naveed told the House that ban on the plastic bag has fully been implemented in the federal capital. She said violators of the bans are also being fined. She said that the concerned authorities have also confiscated plastic bags from different shops and malls.

Responding to a calling attention notice, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said the present government has started the process to ensure implementation of legislation aimed at protecting the rights of children.

Expressing concerns over the incidents of child abuse, she said we have decided to develop a sex offender registry. She said that an awareness campaign has also been started against child abuse in all the schools of the Federal capital. She said it is the first time that our government has also started a child labour survey which will be completed by June next year.