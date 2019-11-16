Sindh yet to get vaccine despite making payments, writing to Centre, says Wahab

Sindh Law and Environment Adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the relevant provincial authorities, despite sending letters to the federal government and making due payments, had yet to procure vaccines for health centres of the province for treating dog- bite cases.

Talking to newsmen at Sindh Assembly building on Friday, he said it was utterly wrong to assume that hospitals in the province were completely devoid of vaccines required for treating dog-bite cases.

“It is wrong to portray that the vaccine is not available in all the hospitals (of Sindh), but its shortage does exist and for this we have written letters to the federal government, but we are yet to get the vaccine despite making of payments,” said Barrister Wahab, who also acts as the spokesman for the provincial government.

“We have provided all the documentary evidences showing that the commissioner Larkana despite sending several letters to the federal government and making the due payments is yet to get the vaccine,” he said against the backdrop of the horrific dog attack on the boy from Larkana.

The adviser said the subject of the import of vaccines into the country came under the domain of the federal government, and the Sindh government could not interfere in this issue. He said the latest child victim of the dog-bite was undergoing an operation at the National Institute of Child Health in Karachi.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its allied political parties had been exploiting this issue for gaining political mileage, and doing so was utterly immoral and inhumane. He said certain private television news channels had been doing propaganda in this regard as their reporting was completely against the facts.