Sindh Police official claims shooting gold in Thailand

LAHORE: A police official of Sindh Arsalan Anwar has won gold medal in an international shooting competition held in Thailand.The competition had participants from police forces of 30 countries. Arsalan hit 118 targets in 6.16 minutes in the final round of practical shooting. He also won a bronze medal in the open category. Anwar jumped to number three in the Asian Practical Shooting and attained 22nd position in the world rankings.