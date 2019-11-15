close
Fri Nov 15, 2019
November 15, 2019

Tremor hits federal capital, other parts of Pakistan

National

November 15, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country on Thursday. According to the reports, the tremors were also reported in Swat, Upper-Dir, Kohat, Abbottabad, Mansehra and other parts of the country. People rushed out of their homes in fear as the quake hit the aforesaid areas. No human or property loss was reported in the quake-hit areas, according to the initial reports. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the intensity of the earthquake was recorded 5.4 on Richter Scale, while its depth was 96 kilometres inside the land and its epicentre was border area of Tajikistan and Afghanistan.

