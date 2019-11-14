Wapda emerge leaders in golf

At the completion of the second round in the four rounds 33rd National Games Golf event, being contested at the century old Peshawar Golf Course ,the Wapda team cast aside the overnight leading team from Punjab and emerged as the prominent and primary one as the competition moves into the foremost third round.

The Wapda team managed to achieve this central position through superb play by their team members Ghazanfar Mehmood,Ashiq Hussain and Salman Jehangir .Ghazanfar Mehmood had a captivating round of gross 70 ,two under par while young Salman Jehangir played composed golf and compiled a score of gross 72 and gave his team the vital contribution that they needed to improve on their position of the first day when they were placed in the third slot.Another team member who played marvelously well was Ashiq Hussain .His score of gross 72 was a fruitful one and helped Wapda to aggregate a team score of 434 for two rounds which was two stroke better than 2nd placed Punjab Team .

Punjab Team may be lying second at a two days aggregate score of 436 ,but their team members Col Rustam Ali Chatta ,Zulfiqar Ali ,Abdul Zahoor and the young one in his teens,Ahmad Kayani are all poised to upset the leader board status through a stirring performance in the third round.Their individual scores in the second round were ,Col Rustam Ali Chatta ,an impressive 73,Zulfiqar Ali 70 and Abdul Zahoor 75. For the score tally ,three best scores come into reckoning when team scores are compiled.