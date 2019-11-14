close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Clerk held for taking bribe

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

JHANG: The ACE on Wednesday arrested a clerk of assistant commissioner office when he was taking Rs 10,000 as bribe from a citizen. Complainant Mazhar Abbas informed the ACE authorities that accused Ghulam Abbas was demanding bribe from him to clear his file. Taking notice of the complaint, the ACE team raided and caught the accused red-handed when he was taking bribe from the complainant.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar