SHC issues bailable warrant against FIA’s airport additional director for no-show

The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued a bailable warrant against the additional director of the Federal Investigation Agency for Karachi airport for not complying with its orders.

The court had issued a show-cause notice to the FIA additional director for not providing the travel history of a missing person to a police investigation officer who had been assigned the task to recover his whereabouts.

Petitioner Syed Usman submitted that his son Syed Moosa was allegedly picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies on June 5, 2016, in the Landhi area and his whereabouts were still unknown.

The investigation officer submitted that the FIA was not providing the travel history of the detainee though several letters had been issued to the FIA immigration section.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha observed that the FIA additional director of Jinnah International Airport did not file a reply though he had been issued with a show-cause notice.

The court issued a bailable warrant against the additional director through the FIA director general, who was told to ensure his appearance at the next hearing.

It observed that the additional director airport would also submit his reply to the show-cause notice and in case he failed to do so, it would proceed against him in accordance with the law.

Detention case

The Sindh High Court directed the police investigation officer to continue efforts for the recovery of the missing person, who was allegedly picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies.

Petitioner Zeeshan submitted that his brother Asif Zaheer was picked up by personnel of law enforcement agencies on August 15 in the Tariq Road area and his whereabouts were unknown.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that the detainee had earlier been incarcerated for his alleged involvement in the Sheraton hotel bomb blast case; however, his sentence by the trial court was set aside by the superior court.

He requested the court to direct the police and other law enforcement agencies to produce the detainee before the court and provide details of cases if any against them.

The investigation officer submitted that an FIR had been registered and police were making efforts for the recovery of the missing person. The court directed the IO to continue efforts for the recovery of missing person and submit a progress report at the next hearing.