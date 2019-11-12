close
Tue Nov 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

Petition to bar Nawaz from going abroad

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 12, 2019

A constitutional petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking direction to restrain former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from flying abroad for medical treatment.

The petition filed by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree, stating that allowing the PML-N supremo to travel abroad would amount to meeting out unfair treatment to other ailing inmates as they would be discriminated.

He apprehended that the former premier would not return home like Pakistan’s former US ambassador Hussain Haqqani. The petitioner requested the court to rule that approval to go abroad would be subject to the final outcome of his pending cases.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore