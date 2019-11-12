Petition to bar Nawaz from going abroad

A constitutional petition has been filed in the Lahore High Court seeking direction to restrain former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from flying abroad for medical treatment.

The petition filed by Barrister Javed Iqbal Jafree, stating that allowing the PML-N supremo to travel abroad would amount to meeting out unfair treatment to other ailing inmates as they would be discriminated.

He apprehended that the former premier would not return home like Pakistan’s former US ambassador Hussain Haqqani. The petitioner requested the court to rule that approval to go abroad would be subject to the final outcome of his pending cases.