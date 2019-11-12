Eid Milad processions

LAHORE:The nation celebrated Eid Miladun Nabi to commemorate the birth of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) with traditional religious zeal and fervour amidst tight security arrangements. The believers held large number of festivities and celebrations paying homage to the last messenger of the Almighty who brought the last divine religion –Islam and last divine book, Quran- to the mankind.

On the occasion, a number of Seerat conferences, meetings and programmes were held, and processions were taken out which marched through their routes eulogising the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). Besides, a number of gatherings for Naat Khwani, Quirat, Qawwali and Naatia Mushaaira were held across the country. Religious scholars and Ulema in their special sermons highlighted the significance of the occasion and asked the people to follow the Sunnah of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) to achieve success in the life and the life after death.

Like the previous year, the Eid-e-Miladun Nabi was observed this year, too, as Namoos-e-Risalat Day, (Prophet’s honour Day). All the celebrations on the day reflected a renewed enthusiasm towards protecting the honour of the Prophet (PBUH) and renewed zeal to follow his Sunnah and becoming better Muslims, as the speakers and prayer leaders emphasised the need to follow the Sunnah in latter and spirit to counter the pagans’ conspiracies.

The day began with a 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in provincial capitals while special prayers were offered for the security, solidarity and prosperity of the country in particular and Muslim Ummah in general. It was a public holiday and all business centres and offices were closed. Newspapers brought out special editions while electronic media aired special programmes to highlight the importance of the occasion. Mosques and all important government and private buildings were tastefully decorated with illuminations. Groups of volunteers and market committees decorated their own markets/Mohallas/houses and surroundings with illuminations, coloured flower ropes, buntings, chandeliers and ribbons and many organizations also held competitions among people for best decorated Mohallah and street.

In Lahore, the celebrations the central Miladun Nabi procession under the aegis of Markazi Milad committee was taken out from railway station in the afternoon which passed through its traditional route via Ausralasia Chowk, Brandreth road, Railway road, Chowk Dalgran, Gwalmandi, Mayo hospital, Anarkali, Lohari gate, Bhaati gate, and culminated at Data Darbar. Besides, many other processions were taken out in different parts of the city. The government suspended the cellphone services in certain sensitive areas to ward off terror fears.

Prior to the procession a grand meeting was held which was addressed by prominent figures from all walks of life. The meeting was inaugurated by committee president Malik Perwaiz Rabbani and PTI Punjab president Ijaz Chaudhry, while Justice (retd) presided over the proceedings. The Adviser to AJK Prime Minister Ghulam Mohiuddin Diwan and Pir Daud Sultan Bahu of Hazrat Bahu shrine hoisted national flag on the occasion while provincial minister of Auqaf Saeedul Hasan Shah, Khaksar Tehrik president Dr Sabiha Mashriqi, renowned actor Mustafa Qureshi, Moeenul Haq Alvi, Sadiq Jarral, former judges of Lahore High Court, and elite of the town were also present. Hindu community president Bhagat Lal Khokhar recited a Naat, while Father Ikki and Sikh leader Waryam Singh paid tributes to Holy Prophet (PBUH) and praised religious tolerance in Pakistan. The seven day sports festival was inaugurated by renowned cricketer Javed Miandad and parliamentary secretary Nazir Ahmad Chohan.