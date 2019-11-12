Chief Minister Usman Buzdar approves Thal University in Bhakkar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Monday approved a summary of Higher Education Department for setting up Thal University, Bhakkar.

He expressed hope that the university would provide an opportunity to local students to get higher education in their region. The sub-campus of the University of Sargodha in Bhakkar spreads over an area of 108-kanal which would be transformed into the city campus of the University of Thal.

The Thal University would be established on an area of 200-300 acres of land and DC Bhakkar had been directed to identify the suitable piece of land for the university at the earliest. The CM ordered for preparing the draft for establishment of the university, saying that the government had decided to set up eight universities and five institutes in the province within one year.

Prophet’s life: Usman Buzdar has said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the ultimate source of mercy for all the occasions and worlds and His immaculate way of life is the key to success for all of us.

The chief minister was speaking at a ceremony held at the main mosque at CM Office on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) also attended by others. Auqaf Minister Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah recited the verses of Holy Quran and Na’at Rasool-e-Maqbool (PBUH) along with Marghoob Ahmed Hamdani, Israr Azam Chishti and Sarwar Hussain Naqshbandi. He said that Holy Prophet (PBUH) laid the foundation of the city state of Madina by evolving an exemplary system of governance in a short span of time.

Usman Buzdar said that everyone enjoyed equal rights and vulnerable segments as well as religious minorities were also given their rights by the Holy Prophet (PBUH). We should make a commitment to spend our lives in accordance with the teachings of Prophet (PBUH) and follow the principles laid down by the city state of Madina to wriggle the country out of crisis, he added.