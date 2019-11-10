Court rejects bail plea of Rana Sanaullah

LAHORE: An anti-narcotics court on Saturday rejected the bail plea of PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah, an accused of trafficking 15kg heroin.

The court rejected the bail of the PML-N leader as the accused exhausted all his grounds and no fresh ground was made out for the instant bail application. The PML-N leader had filed his bail application through advocate Farhad Ali Shah, stating that he had been implicated in a false case. The counsel alleged that ANF officials intercepted the vehicle of his client at gunpoint. He argued that the stance of the petitioner could be corroborated through CCTV footage, of the Punjab Safe City Authority.

He argued that his client had been suffering from a heart disease and other medical issues. He implored the court to grant bail to his client.

The court, after hearing arguments of Rana Sana’s counsel, first reserved the judgment. Later, while announcing the judgment, the court rejected the bail plea. Rana Sanaullah was arrested by the ANF.