Experts explain how advertisement strategies can pay off

Every single person in the world has been blessed with creative skills and talent. However, it is the responsibility of individuals to find it out and project it on the right time. Everyone can enhance their productively if they manage to use their skills properly.

This is an era of advertisements, and products and brands depend a lot upon the success of their ads; otherwise, their products or brands cannot sustain in the market.

As the advertisements are mostly designed for the targeted audiences, many others feel that a particular ad is boring or they do not like it all. But from the business point of view, those are ads are as worthy as others.

These views were expressed by the Chief Executive Officer The Film Company Mohsin Rizvi during a seminar titled ‘Learn how to advertise your idea effectively’. The Department of Psychology, Karachi University organised the event at the Arts Auditorium to inform the students’ of the strategies required for advertisement.

The talk of the seminar focuses on the different strategies behind the advertisement. Speakers were invited from the marketing and media field which covers all the aspects of advertising and marketing.

Mohsin Rizvi, who is a renowned advertising director, was of the view that with the easy access to smart phones, internet and different types of applications, anyone could express their talent and often selected for the mega platform by the industry.

Transformation International Society founder Dr Imran Yousuf said that two strategies were commonly used in marketing the product, either consumer reach to product or product reach to consumer, and both works under different circumstances.

He said that due to neuropsychological perspective we are associated to brands through their identity. He shared that first of all, a product should be attractive and capable to engage masses and successfully run advertisement as it is the key to retaining a product in the market. He observed that product should be strong.

KU Acting Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi said that advertising was a major component of marketing as it was about promoting the product.

He further said that as advertisements were made for the targeted audience it should have to be meaningful else it would not be successful.

He added that advertising was made to attract customers and that was why they were often endorsed by celebrities. It was not magic at all; it was interpreted by science, he added.

The former chairperson of the Department of Psychology, KU, Dr Farah Iqbal, mentioned that psychology successfully influenced the advertising product.

She said that the main goal was to gain consumer attention, cognitively and emotionally and one must know how to use psychology. She observed that many things could influence emotions.

Professor Dr Anila Amber Malik shared that advertisement played with your emotions, and the advertisement agencies used these tactics. She said that a proper role model for the appropriate product was very important.

Noman Habib, TV and film artiste, said that meaning and interpretation of an ad should not be delayed as it confused the audience. He observed that we needed to get the core of the ad while watching it.

He informed the audience that now commercials had seasons. He advised that such things/ads should be made which people could relate to and register. The brand had been endorsed in our minds from childhood, he said.

Bilal Qadri, marketing researcher and psychologist, said that advertisement was a specialised field and companies and psychology were always attached with advertising.

He narrated that whenever companies failed to understand the demand their sales went down immediately.

He said that advertisements were research- driven and communication could boost or kill brand, and that was why while making commercials extra care was given to such things.

Nabhan Karim, who is associated with cinematography, said that film study was related to psychology and about human behaviojr and how we manipulated it.

He mentioned that directing for ads had multiple roles, as they catered to different audiences. He said that to capture the attention of the audience first three seconds were very important.

Shahan Khan, Careem’s Senior Social Media Executive, said that digital was the name of game and help in launching or capitalising the trend.