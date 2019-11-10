Man shot dead

TIMERGARA: A man was shot dead and two others sustained injuries over a land dispute at Dogai Sheikhan village here on Saturday, police and local sources said. They said one Shah Khalid was killed while his brother Ayub Nawaz and his son Osama sustained injuries when a clash occurred between two groups over a land dispute. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara. Family of the victim nominated Roohul Amin, Zahid and Zahir Shah from the rival group in the first information report (FIR).