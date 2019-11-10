close
Sun Nov 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

Man shot dead

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2019

TIMERGARA: A man was shot dead and two others sustained injuries over a land dispute at Dogai Sheikhan village here on Saturday, police and local sources said. They said one Shah Khalid was killed while his brother Ayub Nawaz and his son Osama sustained injuries when a clash occurred between two groups over a land dispute. The injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital Timergara. Family of the victim nominated Roohul Amin, Zahid and Zahir Shah from the rival group in the first information report (FIR).

