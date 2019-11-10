Land dispute in Jamrud: Kukikhel elders ask govt to resolve dispute instead of taking sides

PESHAWAR: Accusing the police of siding with their rivals, the Kukikhel tribe elders in Jamrud tehsil of Khyber tribal district on Saturday asked the government to resolve the land dispute in the area to avoid creating law and order situation.

Speaking at a news conference, the Kukikhel elders led by Nawabzada Fazal Karim Afridi said the armed tribesmen of both the groups had been exchanging fire for the last three days but the local police and administration had yet to take any action.

Fazal Karim Afridi, who is also the honorary council general of Japan in Peshawar, said that the firing over the last three days had created tension and uncertainty.

He alleged that the rival side, led by one Israr, had violated the agreement and decisions of the Qaumi Jirga and started construction of a room and boundary wall on the disputed land.

He recalled that they apprised the District Police Officer about the violation of the agreement by the rival side and the growing resentment caused among the members of the Kukikhel tribe. “It is astonishing that their opponents had started construction over the disputed land in the presence of police officials,” he pointed out.

Fazal Karim Afridi asked the government to demolish the room and boundary wall constructed recently and direct the local administration to stop supporting their rivals.