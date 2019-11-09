Murad upsets Sankeerth in int’l badminton

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: Local lad Murad Ali surprised top seed Canadian B. R. Sankeerth 21-16, 23-21 in the Pakistan leg of international badminton event at the Rodham Hall Friday.
In another match Amir Saeed beat Canadian Hussain Ali in straight games 21-3, 21-5 to make it to the quarter-finals.Thailand’s Saran Jamsri beat Raja M Zulqarnain Haider in straight games winning 21-10 and 21-7, Milan Ludik of Check Republic beat M Irfan Saeed Bhatti 2-1 in another interesting match of the day.
In the other matches of the morning session, Thailand’s Saran Jamsri beat Raja M Zulqarnain Haider in straight games winning 21-10 and 21-7, Awais Zahid beat Abdur Rehman in straight games winning 21-9 and 21-17, Dipesh Dhami of Nepal beat M Ali Larosh in straight games winning 21-19 and 21-11, Georges Julien Paul of Mauritius beat M Muqeet Tahir in straight games winning 21-11 and 21-13, Howard Shu of USA beat Pakistan’s Azeem Sarwar in one-sided affair, winning 21-12 and 21-12.
