‘Police to be trained to ensure transgenders rights’

Islamabad :The police would be trained to ensure basic rights to transgenders and their respect, an official of Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) said here on Thursday.

Talking to APP, she said that the ministry had written a letter to CPO Rawalpindi to ensure basic rights, respect and protection to transgenders in the society.

She said the most of the cases of violence going unreported, figures of crimes committed against transgenders during their work were difficult to obtain.

She also said that MoHR had appreciated the CPO Rawalpindi for safeguarding the rights of transgenders and ensure their protection also.

She said that the ratio of harassment of transgenders being decreased after the implementation of the ICT transgenders’ rights act.

She further demanded of the government to implement such laws all over the country for safety and protection of transgenders.

The first transgender employee of Ministry of Human Rights, Ayesha, has demanded of the authorities concerned to open separate jails for transgenders so that their rights and respect could be maintained.