World Travel Mart 2019 in London

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senior Minister for Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Culture, Museums and Youth Affairs Muhammad Atif Khan said on Tuesday that participation in the World Travel Mart 2019 in London would attract international investors to invest in tourism-related projects in the province.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is blessed with abundant natural resources, which make the province a preferred destination for both the domestic and international tourists,” Atif Khan said while inaugurating the KP Tourism Desk at the Pakistan Pavilion in World Travel Mart 2019 in London.

Secretary Tourism Kamran Rehman, Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) Managing Director Junaid Khan, Tourism Chief Planning Officer Asif Shahab and others were also present, said a press release. The senior minister said that the KP Tourism Department has taken several steps for the revival of tourism to attract foreign and domestic tourists to the province. He wooed the international investors to come to Pakistan and invest in tourism projects as the sector has vast potentials for investment.

Within the midst of breathtaking river valleys and overlooked by towering mountain peaks, visitors have the opportunity to enjoy nature and visit sites of global significance for Buddhists, Sikhs and Muslims in KP, Atif told the gathering. Secretary Kamran Rehman said that new tourism spots were being developed to boost the sector and facilitate the visitors. He said that foreign tourists were now coming to KP owing to the initiatives taken by the government for their facilitation.

TCKP Managing Director Junaid Khan said the London Expo was an effective platform to showcase tourism potentials, interact with tourism experts and investors and collaborate with professionals to find new avenues for promoting the sector. The Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is participating in the World Travel Mart 2019 in London wherein the senior minister is representing Pakistan in the expo.

The World Travel Mart has been arranging travel and tourism expo since 1980 to connect all partners of mobility in the world with key stakeholders from the travel, tourism and hospitality industries taking the lead to promote inbound, outbound and international tourism. Sports, Tourism, Archaeology, Museums, Culture and Youth Affairs Department has set up a tourism desk at ‘Pakistan Pavilion’ where cultural and traditional items, handicrafts, Kalash culture and costumes, documentaries, brochures, pamphlets and posters on heritage and history, tourist and scenic spots are being displayed.