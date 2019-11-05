Firdous asks Fazl to wait for four years

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Monday JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman should wait for four years, advising him to take guidance from the speeches he had made in the last Assembly.

Dr Awan said in a series of tweets that it was up to the people of Pakistan as to whom they vote to power.

She maintained that rights and interests of people were now being protected instead of those of the rulers in Naya Pakistan.

The Special Assistant noted the incumbent government was working for the development of Pakistan, prosperity of people and strengthening of democracy.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing a meeting of the parliamentary party with those objectives in mind.

However, she regretted that opposition parties on the other hand were plotting to stoke anarchy and create hurdles in the way of the development of the country. She continued that the incumbent rulers were not filling their pockets but that of the national exchequer.