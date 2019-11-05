Interpol has no mandate to declare Dar innocent: NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Monday said that the Accountability Court has already declared former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as proclaimed offender due to continued absence and fleeing from the country.

Commenting about refusal of Interpol regarding Ishaq Dar’s arrest, the NAB spokesman, through an announcement, said a corruption reference is ready against Ishaq Dar in assets beyond known sources of income.

The NAB’s announcement said the Interpol has no mandate to declare Ishaq Dar innocent as it was only requested to arrest Dar and hand him over to the relevant country as per law.

Despite refusal of Interpol to arrest Dar, it stated that NAB has other available options to nab Ishaq Dar which are being used to bring him back to the country. “Pakistan’s courts have the prerogative to decide cases against Ishaq Dar as per law,” the NAB spokesman stated.

NAB’s spokesman, through NAB announcement, stated that If Ishaq Dar is certain about his innocence, he should come back to Pakistan to prove his innocence in court of law. “It may be mentioned here that the decision of Interpol about Ishaq Dar was a few months ago which is only propaganda against NAB,” the NAB announcement said.