First baby born in OT of renovated CGH

Rawalpindi: A baby was delivered at the newly established, state-of-the art and germ free OT at Cantonment General Hospital (CGH).

Reportedly, the doctors and paramedics have been duly trained over the newly added equipment in the OTs prior to its inauguration. The OTs have been handed over for the optimum facility of the patients wherein the first baby was delivered. The doctors, patients and the attendants of the patients have shown their gratitude and overwhelming response on the start of this facility.

Exclusive and state-of-the-art facilities like Peads OPD, PICU/NICU plus Immunisation Centre are also being established in the CGH whereupon the work is in progress. Peads OPD shall be the unique facility at CGH as it is neither available in any govt or private hospital of the Rawalpindi, the sources said.

Major General Hasnat Amir Gillani, DG ML&C visited the CGH to witness the progress and pace of works being executed therein. He stressed that the quality and quality of the work must not be compromised at any cost. However, he sternly directed the CGH and RCB management to accelerate the pace of works to accomplish well in time.