686 drug peddlers arrested

Police have arrested 686 suspected drug peddlers. City Division Police registered 138, Cantt Division 126, Civil Lines Division 58, Sadar Division 139, Iqbal Town Division 88 whereas Model Town Division Police registered 112 FIRs during their crackdown. Police recovered 235-kg and 612-gram Charas, 858-gram heroin, 400.5-gram ICE, more than 24-kg opium, 1240 intoxicating capsules, more than 11-kg Bhang and 6,044 litres of liquor from the arrested criminals.

11 DIE IN ACCIDENTS: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 1037 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these RTCs 11 people died, whereas 1,184 were injured. Out of which, 710 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 474 minor injured were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams.

FAREWELL: A farewell party was organised for 66 officers and jawans of Lahore police retired during the last three months. CCPO chaired the ceremony. DIG Investigation Dr Inam Waheed, CTO Liaqat Malik. SSP Admin Athar and SSP Operations Naveed were also present.