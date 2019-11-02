China holds Int’l moot on CPEC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BEIJING: An Int’l Conference on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) held in the Chinese city of Wuhan this week discussed ways and means to promote construction and development of this mega project.
It was co-organized by the China University of Geosciences (Wuhan)’s China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Research Center, School of Public Administration and the Silk Road Institute.
According to China Economic Net, during the two-day conference, scholars, experts and other guests from China and Pakistan discussed about the investment, employment, poverty alleviation, special economic zones and the China-Pakistan education cooperation and so on.
The conference was addressed among others by Abdul Samie, a senior official from the Pakistani Prime Minister’s Office, who highlighted Pakistan’s focus on CPEC for its smooth functioning
The present government regards the CPEC as a gateway for progress and prosperity, which offers abundant opportunities. The government has made commitment to try their best to make CPEC a real trade and economic corridor.
According to Mr Samie, the government thinks that China’s commitment plays an important role in Gwadar Port’s development.
