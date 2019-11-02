National Youth and Junior Athletics from 23rd

ISLAMABAD: The two-day 4th National Youth and Junior Athletics Championships (men and women) will be held from November 23 at Punjab Stadium Lahore.

More than 300 athletes (men and women) of Army, PAF, Navy, WAPDA, Railways, HEC, Punjab, Police, Sindh, KPK, Baluchistan, Islamabad, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan are to compete for top honors in the two-day extravaganza.As many as 17 events of junior men, 14 events of junior women, 15 events of youth men and 14 events of youth women are to be contested during the Championship.

Athletes aged under 20 years on 31 December 2019 (born in 2000 and 2001) are eligible for participation in Junior Athletics Championships whereas athletes aged 16 or 17 (under-18) years on December 31, 2019 (born in 2003 or 2004) are eligible for participation in Youth Championships.