Two bogies of Sukkur Express catch fire

SUKKUR: A fire erupted in two bogies of the ‘Sukkur Express’ at Lodra Railways Crossing near Shikarpur on Friday.Reports said the fire erupted in ‘Sukkur Express’ due to short circuit in one of the AC sleepers of the train. After the incident, the passengers jumped out from the bogies to save themselves.The locals, police, security personnel and firefighters carried out rescue work and extinguished the blaze after disconnecting the burning coaches. Luckily, no casualty was reported.