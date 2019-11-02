PM in high spirit: Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan was in high spirit and the government would chalk out its line of action in the light of the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s speech.

She maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan was the nation’s only hope, its rahbar and a bright face of Pakistan, who was duly acknowledged at the international level as a leader.

Talking to media persons after the speeches of opposition leaders at the Azadi March here, she noted that the committee would furnish recommendations and forward them to the government. She claimed that all parties, including the PPP and ANP, which claimed to be secular, were united in enmity of Imran Khan. She noted that 15 parties failed to even bring 2,000 workers each, saying their million march claim lied flat and they failed in their show of power.

She accused the Maulana of breaking the promise and announcing mutiny and treachery towards the Constitution, as if he was a member of the Parliament, it was halal (legitimate), otherwise haram. She alleged the Azadi March had been arranged to protect corruption.

Referring to the PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif’s participation and speeches from JUI-Fazl platform, she said the leaders of these parties had accepted the Maulana as their leader and it proved the fact that people were not ready to rise on their call.

“Today, they had to narrate their stories by taking on rent space on the stage from the Maulana. The 12th man, who failed to win even from his constituency, is today their leader, who has set out to mislead the people in the name of Islam,” she continued.

The special assistant contended that the words used by the World Bank president for the prime minister were enough to open the eyes of the political orphans. She added that the prime minister with his complete dedication and commitment in one and a half year, had been able to put the economy on the right track and the fruits of his hard work had started reaching the masses.

“And this was indigestive for the opposition, as their real pain is that the masses’ difficulties are being addressed by this government. These looters of the nation, who were standing together at the stage, are trying to rescue their sinking political boat,” she said.

Whereas, she noted, Prime Minister Imran Khan, was even today the most popular leader of masses of Pakistan and of the world. She blasted the JUI-F chief for allegedly breaking his commitment with the government committee.

“You saw today, how this Mullah broke his commitment. While Islam calls for honouring a promise, one made. But today, he distanced himself from any kind of such commitment, promise with the government,” she said.

She continued that one a person, who called himself a religious scholar, broke a promise, it was a double sin and unpardonable one. She said the Maulana was struggling only to protect his personal interests and it tantamount to negation of Islamic principles.

She said the government believed in dialogue and asserted there was no space for political actors. “These political actors are hell-bent on putting at risk Pakistan’s interests, harming Kashmir narrative just to save their political future,” she charged.

Dr Awan said to hold the march was their political right, which the government duly acknowledged but the government would chalk out its strategy, if they tried to move to D-Chowk. “The federal capital can’t be left at the mercy of a Mullah, who has a militant mindset and his thinking is against women,” she said.

Earlier, she said the government was implementing a reform agenda to improve judicial system and ensure dispensation of speedy justice. She was talking to media persons after visiting the District Courts here on the direction of the Chief Justice Islamabad High Court earlier in the day Friday.

She said the government introduced laws to ensure provision of property rights to women and decision of civil cases swiftly. She added eight ordinances had to be promulgated for public welfare because the government was facing difficulties in legislation for lacking two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

Dr Firdous expressed dissatisfaction over working condition at the courts and the facilities for litigants and added she would play her role for provision of the necessary facilities, noting the road map for improving district courts in Islamabad was part of CDA's new master plan.