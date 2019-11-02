close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

SHC dismisses appeals of convicts in explosive substance case

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 2, 2019

The Sindh High Court on Friday dismissed appeals of two convicts in possession of an illegal weapon and explosive material case.

Shahzad and Mohammad Abid Hussain were sentenced to aggregated 24 years in prison by an ATC. The appellants were arrested by police on June 11, 2017 from the Landhi area and illegal weapon and an Owan bomb were recovered from their possession. The appellants’ counsel denied the prosecution charges and said they were arrested in Baldia town area on May 29, 2017 by the Rangers and later they were falsely implicated in the case.

The deputy prosecutor general submitted that prosecution proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt and there was no contradiction in statement of police who arrested the appellants.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha after hearing the arguments of the counsel and perusal of evidence observed that testimony of police personnel could not be discarded on the ground that they were police officials until defence is succeeded in giving a dent to the statement of the prosecution witness and prove their mala fide and ill-will against the accused. The court observed that forensic and bomb disposal unit reports are against the appellants’ case and in line with the prosecution case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Karachi