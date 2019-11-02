SHC dismisses appeals of convicts in explosive substance case

The Sindh High Court on Friday dismissed appeals of two convicts in possession of an illegal weapon and explosive material case.

Shahzad and Mohammad Abid Hussain were sentenced to aggregated 24 years in prison by an ATC. The appellants were arrested by police on June 11, 2017 from the Landhi area and illegal weapon and an Owan bomb were recovered from their possession. The appellants’ counsel denied the prosecution charges and said they were arrested in Baldia town area on May 29, 2017 by the Rangers and later they were falsely implicated in the case.

The deputy prosecutor general submitted that prosecution proved the case beyond any reasonable doubt and there was no contradiction in statement of police who arrested the appellants.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohammad Karim Khan Agha after hearing the arguments of the counsel and perusal of evidence observed that testimony of police personnel could not be discarded on the ground that they were police officials until defence is succeeded in giving a dent to the statement of the prosecution witness and prove their mala fide and ill-will against the accused. The court observed that forensic and bomb disposal unit reports are against the appellants’ case and in line with the prosecution case.