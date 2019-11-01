Acid-thrower woman held

MUZAFFARGARH: Police arrested a woman, who threw acid on a child and two other people. Addressing a press conference, DPO Sadiq Ali said accused Naseem Mai attacked Ifra Bibi and an old man with acid over an issue in Alipur. The DPO said Naseem Mai was arrested from Sindh. The DPO said in Kot Adhu, an accused was arrested in 24 hours over injuring a woman and her six-year-old child. The accused shot at and injured Zahida Perveen and her child on October 29.