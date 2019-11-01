close
Fri Nov 01, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

Equal coverage be given to govt, Opp on TV channels

Top Story

OC
Our Correspondent
November 1, 2019

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday issued a five-page detailed decision of declaring the measures of stopping Azadi March news and press conference of JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman illegal. The PHC directed that equal coverage be given to the government and opposition on TV channels.

Advocate Obaidullah in his writ petition had stated that Pemra in its verbal orders had prohibited TV channels to desist broadcasting Azadi March reports.

The PHC two-member bench during the hearing termed the Pemra order illegal and directed TV channels to accommodate both the government and opposition equally in transmissions. The PHC declares the act of not giving coverage to speeches and press conferences to Maulana Fazlur Rehman during Azadi March as illegal and unconstitutional.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Top Story