Protest against PMTI (Reforms) Act 2019: 5 doctors sacked, show-cause notices to two

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education (SHC&ME) Department has terminated the services of five doctors and issued show cause notices to two doctors of different hospitals for partaking in an ongoing strike and disrupting healthcare in hospitals.

The Department terminated the services of five medical officers (BS-17) on ad hoc basis Dr Bilal Ahmad, Dr Muhammad Azeem Subhani, Dr Hafiz Mahmood Ahmad and Dr Zafar Iqbal from the Mayo Hospital and Dr Atif Majeed from the Services Hospital on account of misconduct with immediate effect. The Department, under the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act 2006, also found two other medical officers guilty of misconduct and negligence. Dr Rana Arif of the Jinnah Hospital and Dr Zahid Sarfraz of the Nishtar Hospital, Multan, have been found involved in instigating doctors, paramedics and nurses on duty to suspend clinical services and disrupting OPD services in their respective hospitals due to which the functions of the hospitals remained suspended. It was stated that the charges have been proved against them and it is not necessary to hold any enquiry into the matter. Hence, it is decided to proceed against them. Therefore, both doctors are called upon to show cause in writing within seven days as to why penalties may not be imposed upon them.

On the other hand, the Punjab government employed various tactics including recruiting more doctors, withdrawing extension in ad hoc services of doctors, termination from service and issuing show cause notices to the doctors and nurses, but it failed to end their strike.

Meanwhile, on the call of the Grand Health Alliance (GHA), doctors, nurses and medical staff continued their strike at the Out-Patient Departments (OPDs) of public hospitals across the province including Lahore for 19th consecutive day on Monday to protest against the Punjab Medical Teaching Institutions (Reforms) Act 2019, which multiplied the miseries of poor patients.

The young doctors, young consultants, nurses, paramedical staff and allied health professionals from the Services Hospital and the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) blocked the Jail Road at noon, causing massive traffic jam for hours. They were carrying placards and banners inscribed with their demands and chanting slogans against the government. Patients faced difficulties in reaching the health facilities due to the blockage by the protesters. Even ambulances carrying patients were stuck up in traffic jam.

The young doctors and allied staff are holding strike at OPDs against the government plan of ‘privatization of hospitals’. They stayed away from duties at OPDs, operation theatres, radiological and pathological labs at teaching hospitals including Mayo Hospital, Services Hospital, Children’s Hospital, Lahore General Hospital, Jinnah Hospital, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Shaikh Zayed Hospital, Punjab Institute of Cardiology in Lahore as well as other districts across the province. The miseries of poor patients are continuously increasing due to lack of healthcare services in outdoor wards and OTs in hospitals of Punjab. Patients have to go to private hospitals for elective procedures, which puts extra financial burden on the poor. However, the authorities claimed provision of health facilities at OPDs with the help of consultants and administrative doctors.

It is learnt that the SHC&ME Department’s delegation met GHA representatives in the Services Hospital on Monday, and discussed their reservations over MTI Act. GHA Chairman Dr Salman Haseeb Ch reiterated GHA’s demands, saying that MTI Act and ordinance must be taken back; meaningful dialogue will be held with a high-powered committee and that too only when all victimized doctors, nurses and medical professionals are restored. The GHA, therefore, announced continuing OPDs strike and warned the government of extending the strike to indoor wards if the legislation is not withdrawn.