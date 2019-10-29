‘Kasur blessed with enormous sports talent’

LAHORE: Development sports schemes in tehsil Chunian, district Kasur were reviewed at length in an important meeting chaired by Vice-Chairman SBP Rao Zahid Qayyum in his chamber at National Hockey Stadium on Monday.

DSO Nadeem Qaiser, Director Project Management Unit (PMU) Akram Soban, DSO Kasur Faisal Ameer and other officials attended the meeting.Director PMU Akram Soban gave a thorough briefing about the status of development schemes in tehsil Chunian.

Addressing the meeting, Rao Zahid Qayyum said Sports Board Punjab is taking stringent measures for the completion of development sports schemes across the province. “Kasur has been enriched with enormous sports talent and the development sports schemes will play an important role in polishing skills of potential athletes belonging to various tehsils of district Kasur”.

Rao Zahid urged the concerned officers to complete the remaining work in development sports schemes as early as possible so that the talented players of Kasur can utilize these sports facilities in near future.