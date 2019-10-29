Siraj says new wave of pricehike to hit country

ISLAMABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer, Senator Sirajul Haq has said that a new wave of inflation and taxes is set to hit the country as the government seeks next tranche of loans from the IMF.

In a statement, issued on Monday, the JI top leader said that mission of the international lending agency had already reached to impose new tough conditions on already debt-ridden and inflation and unemployment hit poor people of Pakistan.

He said the rulers had completely destroyed the economy with people were praying to get rid of the government as soon as possible.

“The prices of daily use commodities were touching the skies and a common man was unable to earn the two times bread for his family. He said the educated youth had turned into psychological patients, finding no employment opportunities in public and private sectors and seeing no sign of improvement in situation in near future.

He said the government claims to provide millions of jobs and built houses were proved a complete fraud with the people of Pakistan. He said the rulers failed to improve any sector and the time had approached they should issue apology to the nation and get themselves packed.

He observed that the government was touching the heights of unpopularity and that was why it lost complete senses even on eve of the first protest of the opposition parties. The ruling party, he added must not forget its own 126 days long sit-in in Islamabad.

The JI chief criticised rulers for showing no real interest in Kashmir cause but indulging in only lip service in support of the oppressed people of the Indian held region. He said the people wanted the government to give a practical roadmap on Kashmir.