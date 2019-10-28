Two lawyers shot dead in Bannu, DI Khan

BANNU: Unidentified assailants shot dead a lawyer affiliated with the Insaf Lawyers Forum at Chambeli Chowk in Pukhta Galli in the limits of City Police Station here on Sunday.

The police said that the lawyer identified as Mohammad Imran Khan sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. The reason behind the killing could not be known.

The body was taken to the District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case on the complaint of the slain lawyer’s brother Taj Mohammad Khan and launched an investigation.

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A known lawyer was gunned down by unidentified assailants here on Sunday, police sources said.

They said that Malik Iqbal Khyara Advocate was going to his farm on a motorcycle when some armed persons ambushed him near Draban Khurd village. The lawyer sustained injuries in the attack, they said, adding, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to hospital. The assailants escaped after committing the crime. The body was handed over to the relatives after autopsy. The motive behind the killing could not be ascertained.