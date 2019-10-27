Shah shines in Judo Grand Slam

ISLAMABAD: Shah Hussain Shah reached the bronze medal stage in the Judo Grand Slam after beating his Chinese opponent in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday.

Shah Hussain beat Erihemubatu and will now take on Canada’s world No 4. Earlier, the Pakistani reached the quarter-finals by beating the world No 28.

He got a bye in the first round and in the second round he won with a waza-ari against world No 55 Savytskiy Anton of Ukraine.

After reaching the pre-quarter-finals, Shah Hussain played aggressively against world No. 28 Khurramov Muhammad Karim of Uzbekistan and returned with flying colours.