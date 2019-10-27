Volleyball team creates history in CISM Games

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Services volleyball team created history by winning bronze medal in the CISM Games under way in China.

Pakistan beat Qatar 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 to win bronze. Earlier, Pakistan Services team was defeated in the semis. Ten top volleyball playing countries of the world including big names in Brazil, Canada, France, Netherlands, Iran, South Korea and China participated in the event. Pakistan Services team reached semifinal defeating strong teams of Netherlands, Canada and Iran. All these teams were higher ranked.

Mubashar Raza as captain along with Farooq Haider, Hamid, Aafaq, and Abuzar performed extremely well in the Games.