close
Sun Oct 27, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

Volleyball team creates history in CISM Games

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 27, 2019

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Services volleyball team created history by winning bronze medal in the CISM Games under way in China.

Pakistan beat Qatar 25-20, 25-21, 25-16 to win bronze. Earlier, Pakistan Services team was defeated in the semis. Ten top volleyball playing countries of the world including big names in Brazil, Canada, France, Netherlands, Iran, South Korea and China participated in the event. Pakistan Services team reached semifinal defeating strong teams of Netherlands, Canada and Iran. All these teams were higher ranked.

Mubashar Raza as captain along with Farooq Haider, Hamid, Aafaq, and Abuzar performed extremely well in the Games.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports