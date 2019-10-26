Siraj submits motion in Senate against acquittal of Sahiwal accused

ISLAMABAD: Senator Sirajul Haq, the amir of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) has submitted an adjournment motion in the Senate secretariat against acquittal of all accused involved in killing of four innocent citizens in Sahiwal in January, last.

Senator Sirajul Haq in his adjournment motion said that personnel of the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) martyred four people including husband, wife, 13-year old daughter, their driver and injured three children in broad daylight on January 19, 2019.

The adjournment motion says the incident occurred in front of a number of people while its CCTV footage was also saved. However, he regretted the Anti Terrorism Court acquitted all the accused CTD personnel, the decision which sent a wave of concern and unrest among masses.

He said the court acquitted accused person despite statements of three injured children and a number of eye witnesses. "The court acquitted them saying that all witnesses have back out of their statements," he said.

Senator Sirajul Haq said the government officials also continued to change their statements. The victim family and their driver Zeeshan who was being dubbed as terrorist, proved innocent.

He said the release of killers whose involvement in the tragic incident was also proved from the footage, is also big question mark on the judicial system. "The government which also claims to follow the state of Madina has also fulfilled its responsibility," he said. The JI leader has demanded discussion on his adjournment motion in the House.