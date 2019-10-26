Pakistan to face Qatar for volleyball bronze in World Military Games

KARACHI: Pakistan will face Qatar for bronze medal in 7th CISM Military World Games in Wuhan, China, on Saturday (today).

Pakistan were defeated by China 3-0 in the semi-finals on Friday. The final score line was 27-25, 25-15, 25-19. The match lasted for one hour and 21 minutes with 3000 spectators watching this important clash.

Pakistan’s best scorer was Farooq Haider for winning 12 attempts out of 44. Pakistan made 73 attempts of spike and won 33. Out of the 27 attempts of blocking the team won only five. Pakistan made 60 attempts of serve and won two. The team’s total attempts were 160, out of which they managed to win 59.