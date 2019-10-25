Man, son among three shot dead in Daska

DASKA: Three people, including a man and his son, were shot dead in the area of city police on Thursday. Akram and his son, residents of village Mindranwala, were going to their fields, when they reached near Mohallah Rehmanpura three motorcyclists open fire on them, leaving them dead on the spot. A passerby woman, Ansa Bibi, also sustained bullet injuries and died at the Civil Hospital.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A 13-year-old girl was abducted in the city area on Thursday. The daughter of Rashid Mahmood went to a shop from where some accused abducted her. City police have registered a case.