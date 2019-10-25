close
Fri Oct 25, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
 
October 25, 2019

Man, son among three shot dead in Daska

National

 
October 25, 2019

DASKA: Three people, including a man and his son, were shot dead in the area of city police on Thursday. Akram and his son, residents of village Mindranwala, were going to their fields, when they reached near Mohallah Rehmanpura three motorcyclists open fire on them, leaving them dead on the spot. A passerby woman, Ansa Bibi, also sustained bullet injuries and died at the Civil Hospital.

GIRL ABDUCTED: A 13-year-old girl was abducted in the city area on Thursday. The daughter of Rashid Mahmood went to a shop from where some accused abducted her. City police have registered a case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan