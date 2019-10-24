Shahbaz, others meet Nawaz

LAHORE: PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and other party leaders visiting Services Hospital to enquire after Nawaz Sharif have warned the PTI government against playing with the life of three times prime minister only to satisfy their political enmity.

These leaders came to the hospital on Wednesday to meet Nawaz who had been admitted there for the last three days after a sudden drop of platelets count was detected in his blood. Besides the leadership, a large number of workers had gathered outside the hospital ever since Nawaz was brought there. These workers kept raising slogans for Nawaz and against the government from time to time, especially when the party leaders arrived to see Nawaz.

Those who visited the hospital included PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, Javed Hashmi, Ahsan Iqbal, Khwaja Asif, Pervaiz Rasheed, Dr Adnan, Nawaz’s mother Shamim Akhtar, his sister and cousins, Birjees Tahir, Asaz Sadiq, Pervaiz Malik, Marriyum Aurengzeb, Azma Zahid Bukhari and others.

Talking to the media outside the hospital, Ahsan Iqbal said all top specialists and doctors from Pakistan and abroad have advised further probe into Nawaz’s ailment in view of the serious implications of his medical condition. He said the Supreme Court of Pakistan thought he didn’t require any further treatment and rejected his application for bail. He said Nawaz Sharif was in highest spirits despite that he was weak because his platelets were still in danger zone. He asked the well wishers of Nawaz and party to keep praying for his health, saying “May Allah give him quickest and complete recovery.”

Javed Hashmi said that at a time when the entire Muslim population in Kashmir is besieged under 80 days curfew, instead of helping them liberate from Indian occupation, the Pakistani government and authorities are creating their own mockery before the world by victimizing political opponents and playing with the lives of former prime ministers, giving a message that the nation and government are not on the same page regarding Kashmir.

He said the powers that be had never allowed any civilian prime minister to grow politically. All politicians who had leader material in them were systematically eliminated from political scene. “ZA Bhutto was hanged, Benazir was killed, Nawaz was exiled. I have warned Imran Khan that he must not follow the ‘Umpire’s finger’, but he was very optimistic to make a solo flight. I warned him that we had countered the establishment and martial laws, faced jails and suffered victimization only to establish true democracy in the country and not for the sake of strengthening establishment’s control over the country,” he said, adding that Imran did not listen to him.

Dr Adnan told the media Nawaz has significant atherosclerotic disease burden including significant Coronary Artery Disease & critical Carotid Artery Disease along with co-morbidities like DM, HTN & CKD.